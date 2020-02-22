Robeson County deputies seek two wanted in robbery

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County are seeking two men charged in a robbery.

Johnathan Maurice Mack, 24, of Red Springs and Tamos Deon Jones, 25, of Shannon are charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say the charges are in connection with a a robbery on Feb. 18.

Mack is out on a $225,000 secured bond after being charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Feb. 2018, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Mack or Jones is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

