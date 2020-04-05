Robeson County deputies work to identify suspect of break in

ALLENTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County are working to identify the suspect in a breaking and entering that happened Sunday.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 1:47 p.m. Sunday in the Allenton community.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect is about six feet, three inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has short dreadlocks.
He was driving a faded grey, older Honda Accord, deputies say. The car has black rims and a sun roof.
Anyone with information about the suspect and vehicle is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
