Robeson County Detention Center inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County Detention Center inmate died Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was hospitalized Saturday after having a high fever, deputies said. The inmate died at Southeastern Health in Lumberton. The inmate was 27 years old.

“Sadly, even with the extraordinary steps we have taken to deter the entry and spread of COVID-19 within the detention center, we have been affected by this pandemic,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We have taken even further steps to provide a safe environment for both the inmates and detention center staff.

Ten additional inmates have tested positive at the detention center this year, deputies said. No other inmates are currently positive and mass testing will be done this week.

The inmate’s information will not be released due to privacy.