Robeson County detention officer dies after ‘medical emergency’ shortly after shift ended

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County Detention Center officer died early Wednesday morning after a “medical emergency” within an hour of returning home from his shift, according to a social media post Wednesday from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Morgan, 74, of Maxton, started working at the Robeson County Detention Center in 2008. He retired from full-time service in 2017, and transitioned to working part time at the facility.

He finished his shift at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the post.

“We was a dedicated officer and was a well respected employee of the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the post. “He loved his job and will be truly missed by the employees of the detention center and all sheriff’s office staff.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Morgan’s death comes a day after 63-year-old Welton Locklear, of Pembroke died after he had a heart attack on-duty while assisting with a funeral escort.