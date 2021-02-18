Robeson County first responders rescue dog in floodwaters

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County first responders rescued a dog in floodwaters Thursday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Rescue efforts began Thursday morning along Chicken Foot Road in Lumberton after a stranded dog was in floodwaters, Wilkins said. The dog was turned over to Animal Cruelty Investigator Katherine Floyd and was taken to Baird’s Animal Hospital for a bath and updated shots.

Floyd is waiting for the owner of the dog to contact her at 910-671-3199.

Wilkins urged the public to be diligent when traveling over the next few days as low-laying areas will continue to see rising waters.

