Robeson County homicide victim identified

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Maxton, according to authorities.
Stephan Ruppel, 28, of Maxton, was found dead at 262 Dixons Dr., according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Ruppel lived on Dixons Drive.
The shooting happened as part of an ongoing dispute between Ruppel and another person, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional information was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170, or by email at sheriff@robesoncoso.org.
