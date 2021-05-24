Robeson County included in outdoor-burning ban issued by North Carolina Forest Service

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A ban on outdoor burning is effect until further notice in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Forest Service, which also canceled all burning permits in Robeson and 25 other counties because of an increased fire risk.

“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”

The ban burn means permits in all 26 counties have been suspended and new permits will not be issued until the ban is lifted. Violators face a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. In addition, Anyone responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.

Local fire departments and law-enforcement officers will be helping enforce the ban, the Forest Service said. Anyone with questions should contact their Forest Service county ranger or the fire marshal’s office in their county.

Open burning is defined as burning leaves, branches or other plant material. In all cases, burning trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics or other nonvegetative material is illegal.