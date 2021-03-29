Robeson County investigators work ‘day and night’ to track down suspect in road rage killing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Investigators have been working “day and night” through the weekend to track down whoever killed a mom of six.

Julie Eberly, 47, was shot and killed Thursday while traveling on I-95 from Pennsylvania to vacation in Hilton Head. Robeson County deputies say she died in a road rage shooting.

“The entire homicide division and criminal investigative division worked all weekend,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Monday. “Day and night. Scouring over video footage that has been taken from private residences, businesses along the route where he got off exit 22.”

The still-unidentified killer got away after shooting and killing Eberly near mile marker 23, according to deputies. Her husband, Ryan, was in the car with her as they traveled to Hilton Head for their seventh wedding anniversary.

“There’s no words you can say to make it any better,” Sheriff Wilkins said. “Like he said, he held his wife right there on I-95 when she died.”

Eberly’s family describes the mom of six as adventurous and a woman of faith.

“Everyone who knew her enjoyed her joy for life and positive spirit,” her family wrote in a statement to News13. “Her distinct laugh still echoes in the hearts of everyone she touched.”

Sheriff Wilkins said he has been amazed by the public’s response.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some of the businesses contact us that went back on their own and looked at their own footage,” he said. “And they’ve called us and said, ‘hey I think we’ve got this vehicle on video.'”

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is described as having dreadlocks. The suspect car is possibly a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, silver or gray with tinted windows and possibly chrome around the window frame.

“As we put more information out, even today, we know that somebody is going to recognize that vehicle,” the sheriff said. “And we know they know who the person is that drives it.”

Both Sheriff Wilkins and Julie’s family said they are grateful of the community’s support. There’s currently a $10,000 reward for info leading to an arrest, but the sheriff says that will get even higher this week after other community members stepped up to contribute. A GoFundMe has raised about $50,000. The family says the money will go toward charities in Julie’s honor.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.