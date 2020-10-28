Robeson County man arrested with drugs after allegedly violating court order in nuisance case

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of violating a court order in a Robeson County nuisance case was arrested Monday and found with drugs, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

NCDPS said Judge Floyd entered a preliminary injunction Oct. 12 that banned Wallace Locklear from a property in the 100 block of Jefferson Road in Maxton after years of ongoing criminal activity.

“The citizens living in this community have had to undeservingly endure the violence and noise associated with assaults, drug violations, and breaches of the peace occurring on this property,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We have tried to work with the owners of the property to solve these problems; however, our efforts have been unsuccessful.”

A court hearing was set before Judge J. Gregory Bell Monday after alleged violations of the judicial orders, which Locklear did not show up for, according to NCDPS. An arrest warrant was issued and during his arrest, Locklear was found in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to NCDPS.

Locklear was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and given a $500,000 cash bond for the failure to appear and $100,000 bond for the additional drug charges.

Wilkins said this is the first of several nuisance actions being planned across Robeson County.