Robeson County man charged in connection with missing 15-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was charged in connection with a missing 15-year-old, according to deputies.

The missing teen was reported missing Jan. 5 by family members and was found with Aaron Trent Jacobs, 18, of Maxton, according to deputies.

Jacobs was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to personal property, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

He’s held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

No other details were provided.