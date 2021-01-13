Robeson County man charged in connection with missing 15-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was charged in connection with a missing 15-year-old, according to deputies.
The missing teen was reported missing Jan. 5 by family members and was found with Aaron Trent Jacobs, 18, of Maxton, according to deputies.
Jacobs was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to personal property, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.
He’s held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.
No other details were provided.
