Robeson County man charged in series of vehicle break-ins

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Pembroke man has been charged in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Lumberton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Dusty Locklear on Tuesday and charged him with five counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle; and one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.

All of the incidents took place in the areas of Deep Branch Road and Highway 74 West in Lumberton. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.