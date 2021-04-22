Robeson County man convicted for shooting at ATF agents

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was convicted Wednesday for firing shots at two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina.

Gary Lynn Gatlin, 50, could face a minimum of 120 months in prison when sentenced in September 2021, according to officials.

Gatlin approached the agents, who were sitting in a vehicle, in February 2019 on Water Tower Road in Orrum. Gatlin accused them of being on his property and threatened to “blow their heads off,” according to the release.

Gatlin left and returned with a shotgun and fired a shot into the air and two more shots at the vehicle, the release says. After the ATF agents identified themselves as police, Gatlin then fired two more shots into the vehicle. The agents were able to get away. Orrum Middle School was on lockdown due to the incident.

Gatlin pleaded guilty to common law robbery in Robeson County in 2008, according to the release.