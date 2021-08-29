Robeson County man dies from gunshot wounds, deputies still looking for his killer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A St. Pauls man wounded in a shooting on Thursday has died, and authorities said Sunday morning they are contining to look for his killer.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Damarko Locklear, 20, of St. Pauls, was hit by gunfire Thursday morning while traveling in a vehicle on N. Alford Road in St. Pauls. He died later at the New Hanover Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.

The shots were apparently fired from another traveling north on N. Alford Road, deputies said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Major Crimes Division and Homicide Division. Sheriff’s Investigators have asked anyone with information about the investigation to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.