Robeson County man faces multiple child sex charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man is facing multiple child sex charges, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles E. Richards, 22, of Parkton, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child under age 16, failure to inform of new/changes to existing online identifiers by a sex offender, and felony probation violation, according to deputies.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details will be released.

Richards is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1 million secured bond for the sex charges and no bond for the probation violation.