Robeson County man gets 70 months for firearm offenses

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs generic

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) A Robeson County man was sentenced today to 70 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release for firearm offenses. 

According to court documents, Corey Elton Jones, 39, was charged in superseding criminal information with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.  Jones pled guilty on October 31, 2019.

In December 2018, Jones was less than a year into a 30 month term of probation after pleading guilty in March 2017 to a number of state charges, including a felony charge for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.  On December 19, 2018, state probation officers and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of Jones’ residence. 

Jones initially denied having any guns but officers found a fully loaded .40 caliber handgun in a dresser drawer with Jones’ wallet.  Another drawer contained a bag of ammunition and a .22 caliber rifle was also found in the closet of Jones’ bedroom.  After his arrest, Jones waived his Miranda rights and admitted to possessing the handgun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories