Robeson County man gets 70 months for firearm offenses

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – A Robeson County man was sentenced today to 70 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release for firearm offenses.

According to court documents, Corey Elton Jones, 39, was charged in superseding criminal information with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Jones pled guilty on October 31, 2019.

In December 2018, Jones was less than a year into a 30 month term of probation after pleading guilty in March 2017 to a number of state charges, including a felony charge for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. On December 19, 2018, state probation officers and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of Jones’ residence.

Jones initially denied having any guns but officers found a fully loaded .40 caliber handgun in a dresser drawer with Jones’ wallet. Another drawer contained a bag of ammunition and a .22 caliber rifle was also found in the closet of Jones’ bedroom. After his arrest, Jones waived his Miranda rights and admitted to possessing the handgun.