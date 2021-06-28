Robeson County man identified as victim in Fayetteville deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police have identified the victim who was found dead after he was shot multiple times Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a deceased person along the 3500 block of Doc Bennett Road around 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times.

The victim, Isaac Locklear, 18, of Red Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

This is the second deadly shooting that happened in Fayetteville on Sunday.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department do not believe this homicide is related to a killing that happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of School Street.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).