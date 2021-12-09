Robeson County man sentenced to 10 years for gun crime tied to murder case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County man, who was previously arrested on a murder charge, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Jonathan Revels, 57, from Red Springs was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in April.

U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. of the Eastern District of North Carolina says that on September 4, 2016, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Springs Police Department responded to shots fired at Kate Denny Road. Officers learned Revels was involved in the shooting, which resulted in the death of Jason Hunt, of Lumberton.

In 2016, the sheriff’s office told News13 it believed Hunt went to a home on Kate Denny Road to retrieve belongings. They believe while he was there, Howard Pierce, the owner of the home, left his home next door with Revels. Thompson said the three men got into an altercation and Revels shot Hunt.

Howard Pierce (Courtesy: Robeson County Detention Center)

Revels was initially charged with second degree murder. Video evidence showed that Revels brought a firearm to the location.

Pierce was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prior to this incident, Revels had been convicted in federal court and sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Red Springs Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chad Rhoades and Brandon Boykin prosecuted the case.