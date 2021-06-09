Robeson County man sentenced to 17+ years in prison for cocaine distribution

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced Wednesday to 210 months in prison for cocaine distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

John Caulder, Jr., 38, of Pembroke, conspired with other Robeson County residents to distribute more than 100 kilograms of cocaine between 2014 and May 2019, the attorney’s office said. He was arrested in May 2019 after a search warrant was executed at his home.

G. Normal Acker, III., who is the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced the sentence handed out by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.