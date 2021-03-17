Robeson County man wanted for raping two children, failing to register as sex offender

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man is wanted for allegedly raping two children and failing to register as a sex offender, according to deputies.

Kent Bryant Sr., 44, of Red Springs, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to report a change of address by a sex offender, sex offense of a child, and two counts of first-degree rape, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Bryant is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140.