Robeson County plans virtual ceremonies to celebrate grads during pandemic

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Saturday how it plans to celebrate its graduates among the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school district said it plans to have virtual graduation ceremonies at the end of May, which will have “of the elements of a traditional graduation.” It made the announcement on Facebook.

The district said that as plans are developed they will be shared by individual high schools. Additionally, a message will be sent to seniors April 30 on Blackboard Connect with more information.

“We all hope that the alternate plans will allow graduates to celebrate their great achievements even if it is not the commencement that graduates, their families, and their friends were looking forward to,” the district wrote online.

Superintendent Shanita Wooten said in a separate post the district is “committed to holding more traditional in-person ceremonies once the coronavirus outbreak subsides and health officials say it is safe to do so.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Friday schools in the state will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

He first closed schools across the state by executive order March 16.

Since then, school districts have turned to distance learning online to make sure that students are continuing to get an education.

