Robeson County school board votes to remove superintendent

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The board of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted Tuesday night to remove school Superintendent Dr. Shanita Wooten.

The board voted 6-5 and will buy out the last nine months of her contract. Chair Craig Lowery was the tie-breaking vote. Loistine DeFreece will be the interim superintendent.

DeFreece stepped down in 2019 after it was revealed she was living outside of the district she represented.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.