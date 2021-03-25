Robeson County school board votes to return some students to in-person learning 4 days a week

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Public Schools of Robeson County board voted Thursday evening to send Pre-K through 8th grade students back to in-person learning four days a week.

Seven board members voted in favor of returning those students on April 12 under the Plan A guidelines, which means students will learn in-person Mondays through Thursdays and will be virtual Fridays. Three board members voted against it.

Daily cleansing will take place in the schools and the district has ordered extra PPE and 10,000 additional desk shields.

Families have the option to keep their children virtual all five days.

