Robeson County school schedule changes announced ahead of potential winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH-FLORENCE-LUMBERTON (WBTW) – School schedule changes have been announced for this week due to the potential for winter weather.

Thursday, Feb. 20:

Public Schools of Robeson County

-2-hour early dismissal for students and staff; all after-school activities canceled, including Primetime; Central Office will close at 2 p.m.

The school district said the change is a precautionary measure that ‘improves visibility and enhances the safety of all drivers’.

Friday, Feb. 21:

Public Schools of Robeson County

-2-hour delay; breakfast program canceled; Primetime will not be offered in morning; most Central Office employees will report at 10 a.m. unless directed by their immediate supervisor to report earlier

The school district went on to say that additional time ensures there is adequate time for school administrators and designated staff to “confirm building conditions are suitable when students arrive at school”.

Scotland County Schools says all traditional schools were already on a half day release for Thursday but with inclement weather possible, now SEarCH will also be included in the half day early release. You can find additional information here.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service posted a graphic on social media showing the chances various cities have of seeing snowfall on Thursday night.

The highest chances were in northern Robeson and Scotland Counties. St. Pauls had a 46% chance of seeing snow while Lumberton’s chances were slightly lower, at 43%.

Myrtle Beach was given a 13% chance of seeing snow.

Snow chances continue Thursday night. Little to no snow accumulation expected, but roads can become slick fast, especially for elevated roadways and bridge decks.



Avoid travel if you can, otherwise allow plenty of time to get where you're going! #ncwx #scwx #ilmwx pic.twitter.com/bQumepom0P — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) February 19, 2020

Count on News13 for important weather updates throughout the week. You can check out your hourly and 7-day forecast here. Our meteorologists are also posting video forecasts throughout each day. You can also take a look at the StormTracker13 Interactive Radar.