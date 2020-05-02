Robeson County schools not to be limited to virtual graduations: District

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Public Schools of Robeson County said Saturday that high school principals and graduation committees are reviewing solutions for 2020 graduation ceremonies.

After district leaders say they heard concerns from students and parents, the district says it is not limiting high schools to virtual graduations, according to a post online. It said “drive-in graduations, drive-through graduations, individualized ceremonies or a combination of these” are potentially permissible.

School leaders are seeking student and parent input by email, the post said. The district will remain flexible “as long as social distancing and mass gathering requirements issued through Governor Cooper’s Executive Order, and reinforced by public health officials, are integrated into plans and enforced to protect the health and safety of students, families, staff, and the public.”

This comes after the school district previously announced it was planning to hold virtual ceremonies to celebrate the grads. The district’s previous announcement also said it would hold in-person events once the opportunity permitted and the virus had subsided.

The district said Saturday virtual graduations were chosen initially because they were ‘the safest approach.’

