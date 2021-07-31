Robeson County sheriff seeks tips in deadly shooting of former St. Pauls athlete

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as deputies continue to investigate the deadly shooting of a former St. Pauls High School athlete.

Marqueise Coleman, 19, of St. Pauls, was pronounced dead early Thursday after being taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center. He was found shot at 885 N. Alford Road in St. Pauls and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

“Throughout the investigation, many people have spoken about Coleman’s smile, personality, mentoring to St. Paul’s High School athletes and his athletic abilities,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release on Saturday. ” This senseless crime has left a family, friends, and community grieving for a young man who was taken away too soon and had so much more to offer.”

Wilkins said his department’s homicide division has conducted multiple interviews and reviewed surveillance video from businesses and homes in the area of N. Alford Road, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. Count on News13 for updates.