Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding missing Maxton man

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are asking for the public to help find a missing man.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Cody Hunt, of Maxton, was reported missing on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was last seen on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on St. Anna Road in Pembroke, with a friend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was last in communication with a family member via phone around 9 p.m. The friend that Hunt was last seen with was located around 10 p.m. after being involved in a vehicle crash, deputies say.

That crash happened in the area of Hwy 74 and Selma Road in Lumberton. Hunt weighs around 185 pounds and stands about 5’10”. Hunt has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, “black t-shirt with three basketball players” on it and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hunt is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.