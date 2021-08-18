Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has new non-lethal tools to help subdue violent suspects

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has new non-lethal tools to help subdue violent or combative suspects.

The tool is called a PepperBall Deployment System. It’s like shooting a paintball gun, but News13’s Lacey Lee got to try it out, said said from the whiff of the powder — it wasn’t fun.

“From time to time, our officers encounter people who may barricade themselves inside a home or a vehicle,” Capt. Dwayne Leggett said. “Those individuals may be armed with a knife.”

“The good thing about these systems are that they are designed for officers to be able to utilize at a distance instead of up close and personal like pepper spray and tasters or obviously with hand-to-hand defensive tactics,” Lt. Ricky Williams said.

What looks and feels like a paintball gun packs a punch. It can be shot from 60-150 feet.

“They shoot a .68 caliber projectile that has a PAVA powder, which is the derivative to pepper spray, but it’s much hotter,” Williams said.

Leggett said at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, they are constantly training and improving on ways to handle any interactions with the public.

“Anything you can do to end a situation peacefully — that’s our goal,” Leggett said.

This is just one tool for officers and deputies to use, but it doesn’t serve as a replacement for others.