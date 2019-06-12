Escaped Robeson County inmate caught

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – An escaped inmate from Robeson County is back behind bars. According to the North Carolina Department of Public safety, Michael A. Alvarez was captured around 11p.m. Wednesday night.

Michael A. Alvarez, 30, of Angier, North Carolina, escaped from the prison and was transported from the prison in a white 2003 Ford Taurus, the RCSO said. The driver of the car was a white female.

The vehicle was found abandoned at Morgan Britt Apartments on Hwy 72 W. in Lumberton.

Alvarez received medical attention for injuries he got during his escape. He will be charged with escape.