Robeson County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to combat human trafficking

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received a grant Tuesday from the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission to combat human trafficking, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office will get personnel, an educational benefit to educate deputies on how to effectively recognize human trafficking, enforce criminal statutes and assist those affected, according to the release.

This grant will help Robeson County take an “aggressive yet professional” approach to combating human trafficking with the help of law enforcement partners.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins thanked those who helped secure the grant for the county.