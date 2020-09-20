Robeson County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man with cognitive impairment

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Cecil Smith, 88, of Lumberton, was reported missing Saturday by his family members.

Authorities say Smith has brown eyes, gray hair is 5’6″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Smith is believed to have a cognitive impairment.

Smith was last seen driving a white 2009 Ford Ranger with North Carolina Plates FJD9578.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on the lookout for him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is to call the Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-310.

