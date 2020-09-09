Robeson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen with autism

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen with autism.

Deputies said Chandler Locklear, 15, of Pembroke was reported missing after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Locklear has autism and left his home. He was last seen walking toward Hwy 74 W on S. Chicken Road, according to deputies.

Locklear is 5’9″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in blue jogging pants, a dark hoodie and a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.