Robeson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 62-year-old man.

According to deputies, Charles Henry Leggett, 62, of Rowland was reported missing by his family. He was last seen Friday around 6:30 p.m. on Birdhouse Road in Rowland. Leggett is 5’11” and weights 255 lbs with brown eyes and is bald.

Leggett was driving a white 2004 Ford F-150 with a South Carolina license plate of EZN-975.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

LATEST HEADLINES: