ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died early Sunday morning after he was stabbed in the chest Saturday evening at a convenience store near Lumberton, according to police, who said a suspect is in custody.

Ryan Chavis, of Lumberton, died after he was treated by EMS and taken to UNC Health Southeastern in critical condition, Lumberton police said. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the Sun Do Kwik Shop in the 3600 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive.

Kenneth Totten, 28, of Lumberton, was arrested without incident at a residence in the Turner Mobile Home park and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police said the charges will be upgraded.

As of Sunday morning, Totten remained in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.