ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and three others injured after a vehicle crashed Saturday while trying to flee from law enforcement, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 3:10 a.m. while the vehicle was trying to get away from authorities in Dillon County, according to troopers. The vehicle was traveling north on Ward Store Road when it ran off the right side of the road and then overturned in the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Authorities have not released information about those who were hurt in the crash.

Authorities also have not said why officers were chasing the vehicle.

Count on News13 for updates.