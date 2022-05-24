ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Chicken Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle was traveling south on Chicken Road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and hit a tree, according to officials. After hitting the tree, the vehicle then stopped in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the car and into the ditch.

The driver has been identified as Yosselin Garcia Hardin, of Lumberton, according to NCDPS. Hardin was the only person in the vehicle.