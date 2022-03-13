PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting at a birthday party in Pembroke, authorities said.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jones Road in Pembroke and found Randi D. Hunt, 20, of Rowland, dead when they arrived.

In addition, a 15-year-old boy was taken to an undisclosed medical center in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.



A homicide investigation is underway, but deputies have not released any information about a possible suspect, Pembroke police also responded to the scene.



Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

