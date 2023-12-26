ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead, and four others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Saturday at about 4:38 p.m. on Howell Road and Rozier Siding Road near Lumberton, NCHP said.

On scene-investigators claimed the driver of a silver 2009 Pontiac G6 travelling south on Rozier Siding Road disregarded a stop sign, failed to yield the right of way, and pulled into the path of a burgundy 2014 Honda CRV traveling east on Howell Road.

After impact, the driver of the silver 2009 Pontiac G6 ran off the road left, struck a road sign, and stopped on the northbound shoulder of Rozier Siding Road. The burgundy 2014 Honda CRV ran off the road right and came to rest in a wood line, NCHP said.

The driver of the 2014 Honda CRV, Kathryn Appel Johnson, was pronounced dead on the scene by Robeson County EMS.

The driver of the silver 2009 Pontiac G6 was air-lifted to the hospital. The three backseat passengers were transported by EMS to be treated for non-life-threatening issues, NCHP said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said speed was not a factor in the crash and that impairment is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.