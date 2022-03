ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on I-95 in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened early Tuesday near mile-marker 4 in the northbound lanes, Lewis said. Three cars were involved.

Lewis said two cars crashed and one of the crashed cars was hit by a third car. The name of the person killed has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.