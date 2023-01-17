ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Robeson County, according to NCHP First Sgt. S.B. Lewis.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 41 at Regan Church Road, according to Lewis.
The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of a tractor-trailer, Lewis said.
No other information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.
