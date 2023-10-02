ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One of two men wanted for attempted murder in Robeson County surrendered to authorities Sunday night, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

Quintien D. Glover, 24, of St. Pauls, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still looking for Daquan A. McNair, 28, of St. Pauls, who faces the same charges as Glover in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 600 block of E. McRainey Street in St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said.

One person was taken to an undisclosed medical center after the shooting. No information about the person’s condition was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.