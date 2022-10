Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened on Faith Road near the community of Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said.

The child was two months from turning 2-years-old.

No additional details were immediately available.

