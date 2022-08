ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid the child and hit the child with the right front corner of the vehicle.

The child was taken to a hospital in Lumberton where he died, Lewis said.

Lewis said no charges will be filed.