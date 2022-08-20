ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Two houses in St. Pauls were hit by bullets early Monday morning, and authorities are offered a $1,000 reward for information about the incident.

The Crime Stoppers reward is for “information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for shooting into two occupied houses on Second Street and Alford Road,” St. Pauls police said Saturday in a Facebook post.

The shootings happened about 2 a.m., police said. No additional information was immediately available.

To be eligible for the reward, the tip must be called in to Crime Stoppers at 910)865-TIPS (8477). All tips will be kept confidential.

