ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old was was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The shooting happened in the area of Dallas Road off of Highway 41 South in the Lumberton area, Wilkins told News13 on Friday. Wilkins didn’t say when the shooting happened.

The 12-year-old was treated and released, Wilkins said.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. Wilkins said it remains under investigation by the Juvenile Division.

