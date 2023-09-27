ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old St. Pauls Middle School student was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the teenager dead after they were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Lapaz Drive in Red Springs, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional details about the shooting have been released. The sheriff’s office said school officials were notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

