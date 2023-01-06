LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The freshman student who was found with the gun has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district.

The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a news release. Administrators searched the student after they were seen on security footage hiding an object ahead of Wednesday’s basketball game.

“Because of additional lighting added recently in the school parking lot, the student was identified,” the news release says. “An additional student from Lumberton Junior High School was also identified in security footage along with that student. The LJHS student is currently on suspension, but parents and appropriate personnel have been notified.”

The student found with the gun will face charges, including weapon on school campus, possession of firearm by minor and concealed carry of a handgun, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

“We are grateful that the weapon was discovered and seized by law enforcement before a tragedy occured,” district spokesperson Jessica Horne said in a statement. “We continue to ask anyone who sees something to say something.”

No one was injured.

The district said it takes these matters seriously and continues to work with local law enforcement to keep its schools safe.