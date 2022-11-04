ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to invest.
No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
