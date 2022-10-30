ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, RCSO said.

Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the right pant leg, a black coat, black slide shoes and a grey pocketbook when she was last seen, according to RCSO.

Jones is 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds, RCSO said. She has brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on Jones’ location is asked to call RCSO at 910-671-3170.