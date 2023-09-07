ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person has died and another is hurt after a shooting in the Maxton area early Thursday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at about 12:50 a.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in the Maxton area.

While they traveled to the location, Robeson County E911 Center received a call to the 2000 block of Red Hill Road about another shooting.

Jalyric Jones, 18, of Maxton, was found dead in the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road, deputies said. The victim in the Red Hill Road shooting was taken to a medical center for treatment.

The person’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are looking for Jones’ grey 2011 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate KHM-1345.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates.