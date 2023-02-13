ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities on Sunday arrested one of three people wanted in the killing of a Pembroke man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Xavier Davis, 18, of Rowland, remains in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond after being charged with accessory after the fact and concealing or failing to report a death.

The charges are connected to the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, 22, of Pembroke, whose body was found on Feb. 1 in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road, just outside the city of Lumberton.

Clonze McDuffie / Photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Davis is the third person arrested and charged in connection with Jacobs’ death, and authorities are still looking for two others — a 16-year-old whose name has not been released and Clonze McDuffie, 22, of Rowland, the sheriff’s office said.

The 16-year-old is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failing to report a death. McDuffie is wanted for accessory after the face and altering criminal evidence.

Two other suspects, Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, both of Lumberton, were arrested Wednesday.

Tyler Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, altering criminal evidence and concealing or failing to report a death.

Destinee Scott is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and altering criminal evidence.

Destinee Scott and Tyler Scott / Photos: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

The Scotts, who authorities said are not related, both remain in the Robeson County Detention Center.

